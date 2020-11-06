x
WNY COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 100 for first time since March

There were 54 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday out of 4,223 tests administered.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to new data released by the state Health Department,  there are 96 people hospitalized with coronavirus in WNY as of Wednesday, the lowest number of hospitalizations since March 29. 

There were 54 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday out of 4,223 tests administered. The percent of tests that came back positive Wednesday was 1.3%. 

Since the pandemic began, there have been 6,562 confirmed coronavirus cases in Erie County, 581 people in the county have died. According to the county's COVID-19 tracking map 85,120, tests have been administered since the pandemic began, which is a 7.7% rate. 

