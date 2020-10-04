BUFFALO, N.Y. — When Jeannine Alsous and Pete Genovese saw a problem, they did not sit back and hope for a solution. In true Western New York spirit, these two teamed up to start a movement.

Once they saw that medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus battle were without proper protective gear, Operation Protect Our Protectors was born.

His engineering and problem-solving background and her marketing and organizational prowess combined to create a network of volunteers that have assembled hundreds and hundreds of protective masks for Western New York doctors and nurses.

It’s not too late to help! You can find them on Facebook here.

RELATED: Erie County updates testing protocol to prioritize those connected to health care settings

RELATED: Out of quarantine: Buffalo woman talks about recovering from COVID-19

RELATED: Hundreds of inmates released statewide due to Covid-19