BUFFALO, N.Y. —





Poll: 87% of New Yorkers approve of Gov. Cuomo's handling of coronavirus

A new poll released by Siena College shows that an overwhelming majority of New Yorkers approve of Governor Andrew Cuomo's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The poll shows New Yorkers have high praise for Cuomo, their local health department, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci and other local officials. 87 percent of those polled said they approve of the governor, while only 11 percent said they're disapproving of the way he's handled the pandemic. The poll shows 41 percent of those polled approve of President Donald Trump's response to COVID-19. Get more poll results here.

Rescheduled Tokyo Olympics to open July 2021

(Stephen Wade, AP)The Tokyo Olympics will open next year in the same time slot scheduled for this year's games.

Tokyo organizers said Monday the opening ceremony will take place on July 23, 2021 — almost exactly one year after the games were due to start this year.

Last week, the IOC and Japanese organizers postponed the Olympics until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. READ MORE HERE

Buffalo Museum of Science hosting virtual science fair

The Buffalo Museum of Science may be closed due to social distancing, but there is still plenty of learning happening on its Facebook page.

The Museum and the Tifft Nature Preserve recently launched a virtual science fair to keep kids busy while they're home from school. Each day, they post a different activity for kids and parents to do with items you likely already have at home. Then, they ask families to post the results of their projects using the hashtag #ScienceBuff." READ MORE HERE