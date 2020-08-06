WNY company born out of pandemic

The need for hand sanitizer led a few WNYers to a new idea

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We have heard many stories of businesses going through struggles during this pandemic, but COVID-19 has led to the creation of a new local company, and a new product line.

Justin Burke and Brian Cray have started a new company in Akron called WNY-Made. They are producing single-use pouches of sanitizer. They envision them to be used on restaurant tables next to sugar packets and creamer, with take-out containers, with school lunches, in hotel rooms, sporting events, use after auto sale test drives, and more as we enter into the "new normal".

The idea actually came about after Justin and his wife had the same problem so many of us had, finding bottles of hand sanitizer.

"My wife was looking for small single use, or just small bottles of sanitizer to use in the car or with the kids and we couldn't find bottles anywhere, all we could find were big jugs or big drums of the material," Burke said. "You couldn't even find small bottles if you wanted to buy the big drum and put it in there, they were simply not available. "