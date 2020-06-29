WNY Children's Book Expo postponed until 2021

6th annual literary event put off due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the area's top literary events will not take place this year due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials with the WNY Children's Book Expo have pushed the event ahead to November 13, 2021. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution to protect the safety of volunteers, donors and those who would attend.

It was also announced that Medaille College will host the Expo next year. “Medaille College is thrilled to be a key sponsor and host for this event. Our commitment to children’s literacy remains stronger than ever and our ability to support children and families by hosting the event is a true honor,” said college President Dr. Kenneth Macur.

The WNY Children's Book Expo includes both KidsLit Week and EXPO Saturday. “It’s humbling to see the thousands of lives touched by our community-wide event, we are truly grateful for the support and participation by local businesses and schools” said Kim Krug, co-founder of the Expo. “Our mission is to provide access to diverse authors/illustrators and their stories, sharing the power of their message and creating meaningful literacy experiences for all. While we are disappointed that KidsLit Week and EXPO events cannot be held in 2020, we commit to hosting a bigger and better Expo in 2021 for our community!”