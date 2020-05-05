BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following weeks of shuttered shops, salons, restaurants and the like, it's no surprise that Western New York's business community says the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has been severe.

On Tuesday, the Buffalo Niagara Partnership released the results of its WNY COVID-19 Business Impact Survey that included responses from 1,800 businesses. With assistance from the cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls, the counties of Erie and Niagara and some 20 chambers of commerce, the aim was to gauge the impact the crisis was having on businesses and employers.

Nearly all who responded,93%, say they have seen a revenue decline due to COVID-19. Many have been forced to make changes including staff cuts, hiring freezes and salary adjustments.

“For those of us monitoring the fallout from COVID-19, the results of the survey are not shocking, but they are a stark indicator of how much work lies ahead for the public and private sectors as our community pivots to recovery,” said Dottie Gallagher, President & CEO of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership. “COVID-19 has brought about an unprecedented economic upheaval. Recovery will largely depend on government, at all levels, responding to needs and providing vital supports, while the private sector must collaborate in new ways to ensure Western New York business, large and small, rebound as quickly as possible.”

The majority of respondents, 71%, identified themselves as private sector and the remainder as non-profit or independent contractors.

The survey results will be further discussed at a webinar Wednesday, May 6 at 1 P.M. People interested in participating can register here.

