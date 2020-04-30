GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — On Thursday, Rheonix announced that it received Emergency Use Authorization through the FDA for a new, fully-automated test used to detect COVID-19 that can yield same-day results, according to the company.

The new test developed by Rheonix, which has an office on Grand Island, can detect coronavirus through respiratory samples with their COVID-19 MDx Assay test. The company said no lab technician work is needed to conduct the tests other than loading samples onto the work station.

"“Rapid diagnosis is critical in efforts to control the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” said Richard Montagna, Ph.D., FACB, senior vice president for scientific and clinical affairs, Rheonix. “We at Rheonix are grateful to the people on the front lines fighting the spread of the COVID-19 illness, and are proud to be able to support them with a rapid, accurate and automated tool to assist in their efforts.”

The company said this new system will be able to provide cost effective testing on-site, making results easier to turn around. Rheonix said it has already started shipping the system out to laboratories thanks to the FDA's approval.

