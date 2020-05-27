With Phase 2 rules not ready business owners get ready for Tuesday

With possible reopening June 2, state government rules are still being drafted.

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. — “We’ve had more calls in the last two-and-a-half months than I think we’ve ever had," said Michael Giambra.

Michael Giambra and his wife Jennifer own Michael the Salon in East Amherst. It was a busy, small business. Then, COVID-19 and the eventual state government ordered lockdown of the vast majority of New York businesses.

But in the last week-plus, the Giambras say they have answered some 800 phone messages. Most of them in the category of, “when will you be back?”

It could be Tuesday.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said Monday that the Western Region of the state is looking good for what the Cuomo administration calls Phase Two of its economic reopening strategy. The assessment is based, in part, on how many people are hospitalized from COVID-19, positive test rates and deaths attributed to the virus.

The Giambras say they're ready with longer work weeks and days to limit staff in the salon. Staff will wear masks and/or visors. Additional masks have been purchased for clients who may forget. A temperature check will be done on anyone who arrives for an appointment.

What they don’t know is what state government has not yet told them: rules and standards for Phase Two have not been released yet.

“We haven’t heard anything specific to our industry,” said Michael Giambra.

2 On Your Side has been told that Phase Two standards are still be drafted. This with Phase Two in the Western Region just six days away.

It appears the Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has heard similar things.

“We expect any day now New York State to release the guidance for businesses in Phase Two,” Poloncarz saud in Wednesday's county COVID-19 briefing.

Phase Two includes salons and barbershop, but also professional services like law firms, accounting offices and consulting businesses.