BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here's something good to make you smile.

Saturday was supposed to be a big fourth birthday party for Angelina in North Tonawanda. But of course, those things are on hold for now thanks to social distancing orders and the coronavirus pandemic.

People there found another way to make Angelina's day special, and that came in the form of a parade down Julie Court to celebrate.

It was not the party they expected, but it will be a unique one that the family will always remember.

