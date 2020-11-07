x
With NY recovering, Cuomo fears US hotspots will bring spike

State officials reported 799 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday, which is the lowest number since March 18.
Credit: AP
Dr. Howard Zucker, left, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo both today pinted to a new internal study by the State Health Department which found staffers and visitors aere likely factors in the deadly spread of COVID in nursing homes. (AP File Photo)

NEW YORK — The number of New Yorkers hospitalized with the coronavirus has fallen to the lowest point in nearly four months, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo fears a resurgence in cases is inevitable amid outbreaks in other states. 

Cuomo told WAMC radio on Friday that the state's quarantine rules for travelers returning from hard-hit areas are difficult to enforce. He says the only question now is how high New York's rate will rise. 

State officials reported 799 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday, which is the lowest number since March 18.

