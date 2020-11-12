Town of Amherst Winter Holiday Market to feature 35 local farmers and vendors

Event will be held outdoors, Saturday, December 19 at the Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village on Tonawanda Creek Road in Amherst.

AMHERST, N.Y. — If you're looking for a safe place to get some last minute Christmas shopping done, you might want to check out the Town of Amherst Winter Holiday Market.

The outdoor event will be held Saturday, December 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the grounds of the Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village located at 3755 Tonawanda Creek Road.

Guests will have the opportunity to browse a variety of items from 35 local farmers and vendors. Masks will be required to be worn at all times and hand sanitizer will be provided by each vendor and at the main gate.

“We are taking extraordinary steps to help our local businesses and do so in an outdoor environment with precautions to keep everyone as safe as possible,” said Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa.

The market will also feature three local food trucks with grab and go meals, The Cheesy Chick, Fat Bob's Smokehouse and KCafe Food Truck. You will find them located in the parking lot just outside of the main gate.

The event is free and open to the public. No dogs are allowed with the exception of service animals.

The following is a list of vendors you can expect to see: