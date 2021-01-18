Wilson Elementary School goes fully remote for 2 weeks following several COVID-19 positive cases

WILSON, N.Y. — Due to positive COVID-19 cases, Wilson Elementary School in NIagara County is fully remote for the next two weeks.
The superintendent sent a notice to parents on Friday.
They will continue monitoring the situation weekly, and will return to in-person instruction on February 1st.
The district did not say in their notice to parents how many positive cases the elementary school had to force the shutdown. The district announced on their website January 11 that a student and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at the elementary school, and on January 15 four more students and one staff member also tested positive at the school. Another letter to parents on Friday said they have had 33 total cases throughout the district.