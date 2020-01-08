Willie Cotton Center in Lackawanna hosts COVID-19 community outreach event

The outreach event will include free mask giveaways, as well as information on the census and voter registration.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Local organizations are sponsoring a COVID-19 community outreach event Saturday morning in Lackawanna.

The outreach event will include free mask giveaways, as well as information on the census and voter registration.

The event is being held at 10:30 a.m. at the Willie Cotton Center located at 52 Gates Avenue.

"With the requirement of PPE to be worn in buildings and large groups, we want to ensure that everyone has access to the equipment they need to stay safe and healthy," says event co-chair Willie Hutch Jones, Ph.D.

Jones added, "Another important area we are trying to bring attention to is the 2020 Census and registering to vote. Now is the time, more than ever, to stand up and be counted."