WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Jennie Pohl of Williamsville was set to celebrate her 100th birthday with her family until coronavirus pandemic hit.
So her friends and co-workers from Millard Fillmore Hospital, where she volunteers, came by her porch with a parade today to wish her a happy birthday.
"A real surprise," she said. "And I'll tell you, it really made me feel good. These are all my friends and co-workers ... and everything... it's my whole life."
Jennie's family was planning a party until the outbreak began, so she hopes to celebrate with them this summer.
