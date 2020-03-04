WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Jennie Pohl of Williamsville was set to celebrate her 100th birthday with her family until coronavirus pandemic hit.

So her friends and co-workers from Millard Fillmore Hospital, where she volunteers, came by her porch with a parade today to wish her a happy birthday.

"A real surprise," she said. "And I'll tell you, it really made me feel good. These are all my friends and co-workers ... and everything... it's my whole life."

Jennie's family was planning a party until the outbreak began, so she hopes to celebrate with them this summer.

