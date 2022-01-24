Williamsville Village Board votes to pay Erie County fine

In a split decision, the deputy mayor will sign the stipulation from the county and the Village Board will pay the $300 fine.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Village of Williamsville Board has reversed course on fighting a fine issued by the Erie County Department of Health for a $300 fine for not following the county mask mandate.

At Monday night's Village Board meeting, in a 3 to 2 vote the board approved a motion to direct the mayor to pay the fine, and if she refuses to have the deputy mayor do so.

"I will also agree that this issue has caused a great deal of tension in our village, and it has essentially divided much of the village as well," Mayor Deb Rogers said. Rogers voted against the motion.

Newly appointed Village of Williamsville Deputy Mayor David Sherman voted "a reluctant yes" on the motion, and agreed to sign the stipulation in person on Tuesday.