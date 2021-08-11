Williamsville Schools warned about mask breaks in class

The district says it is waiting for more guidance from the health department.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Williamsville School District is getting a warning from the county health department for breaking the state's new COVID-19 guidelines for schools.

The Erie County Health Department sent a letter to the district on November 5 saying that kids were not allowed to take mask breaks during the school day.

When the guidance first came out in August, the county said students will be allowed to take mask breaks once every hour for about five minutes. During mask breaks, the county says students should be seated and stationary at their desks.

Now, according to the department, the guidance changed on October 29 that said that mask breaks were no longer allowed in class.