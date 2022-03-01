Williamsville School District superintendent: ending mask mandate in school 'is not a return to normalcy'

Dr. Darren J. Brown-Hall reminded everyone to be respectful of people's decision on wearing a mask.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A day before the state mandate on mask wearing in schools is set to be lifted, the Williamsville superintendent shared a message with district families and staff.

Dr. Darren J. Brown-Hall reminded everyone to be respectful of people's decision on wearing a mask. He also said that the district is waiting on further guidance from the New York State Department of Health, New York State Education Department, and the Erie County Department of Health.

Read the full statement below:

"Thank you for your continued patience and understanding as we navigate the COVID-19 global health pandemic. As we’ve shared before, we know the last two years have not been easy, but we are encouraged by the resolve our school community has shown. Now, thanks to mitigation practices, vaccines, and declining COVID-19 cases, we are entering a new phase.

"The lifting of the mask mandate on Wednesday, March 2nd, is not a return to normalcy. Everyone’s situation is different and their level of comfort will vary as mask wearing becomes optional. It is important that our inclusive school community remains understanding, provides support, and be respectful of everyone’s decision.

"Throughout the pandemic, the District has adjusted its policy and protocols to be in alignment with guidance from the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH), New York State Education Department (NYSED), and the Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH). Along with lifting the mask mandate, Governor Kathy Hochul indicated additional guidance for schools is expected to be shared this week. While waiting for updated guidance, we want to remind our school community that if you are sick or showing signs and/or symptoms of COVID-19 or test positive for COVID-19, please stay home and contact your school building. Vaccinated individuals identified as a close contact do not have to quarantine. The District’s Test to Stay program, which is available to students and staff members who are not fully vaccinated, is an initiative to help preserve in-person learning. Vaccination resources and information can be accessed here: ECDOH COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics. All of these tools and resources have allowed us to get to where we are today.

"COVID-19 will continue to impact our community, but we are all doing our best to move forward in a positive direction."

The Buffalo Public School announced Monday that its masks requirement will stay in effect although the state mask mandate for schools will end on Wednesday.