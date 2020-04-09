Williamsville Schools delay remote start for middle and high school

The district had 2,361 students elect to participate in the fully remote online learning and that of those students, 1,375 are at the middle and high schoolers.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Williamsville School District announced Friday afternoon that students in their middle and high school who elected to participate in the fully-remote learning options will have a delayed start.

In a message posted on their website, it states:

"All students in our hybrid instructional model will begin class on September 8, 2020. Students in grades K-4 who are participating in the fully remote online learning model will also begin classes on time on September 8, 2020. However, due to the number of middle school and high school students who are in the fully remote online learning model, students in grades 5-12 will have a delayed start to the year. Delaying the start of our fully remote online learning model is currently the best path forward."

The district says they had 2,361 students elect to participate in the fully remote online learning and that of those students, 1,375 are at the middle and high school levels.

This high number created more than 80 virtual teacher vacancies in the District. Additionally, the district had 90 staff members take a leave of absence due to COVID-19 and 111 staff members resign.