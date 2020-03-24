WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Kevin Thomson was not expecting a COVID-19 test, but to his surprise, he got one Monday night.

The Williamsville man returned from a trip to England almost two weeks ago. Days later, he developed a sustained fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Thomson, his wife and son quarantined at home immediately.

"I’ve been spending hours on the phone trying to figure out how I can get tested or when I can get tested or quite frankly, if I qualify for a test," Thomson said.

Thomson spent a big chunk of his days watching government briefings. If President Donald Trump, Governor Andrew Cuomo or Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz are on the air, he says he's watching. And he knew the latest here locally; Erie County has few supplies and announced it will be rationing tests. Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein acknowledges that at least for the time being, people should expect not to get tested.

Then, on Monday, Thomson got a call from his doctor. A chest x-ray has been arranged at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital to check for pneumonia.

When Thomson arrived in the evening, he was greeted by hospital staff and directed to an empty area of the emergency department. There, he was met by two people in personal protective gear. A nurse was holding a nasal swab to take a sample for COVID-19 testing.

It was a complete surprise.

“I didn’t know that was going to happen at all," he said. "I got a virus swab test and they told me the answer to that swab would be one to three days.”

Millard Fillmore Suburban is a Kaleida Health hospital. 2 On Your Side reached out to Kaleida wondering how the hospital happened to have testing supplies when they are in such short supply almost everywhere.

Senior Vice President Michael Hughes did not answer that question. He did disclose Kaleida is doing some coronavirus testing of its employees and of what he described as "critical priority patients."

Hughes indicated that samples collected may be processed at either the Erie County Public Health Laboratory or at a commercial lab elsewhere.

