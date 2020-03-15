WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — During the course of a Sunday, Williamsville Assembly Member Karen McMahon was quarantined in her home and then hours later had her quarantine lifted.

McMahon's communications director Joshua Ranney explains that the Williamsville Democrat sought the guidance of the Erie County Health Department Sunday.

McMahon's concern was that she had what was described as moderate contact with two Brooklyn members of the Assembly, Helene Weinstein and Charles Barron, both have tested positive for COVID-19.

The recommendation from the county health department was that McMahon quarantine at home.

Ranney explains that later on Sunday, McMahon's case was transfered to the NYS Department of Health. After state health officials reviewed her contact with the Weinstein and Barron, the decision was made to lift the quarantine.

