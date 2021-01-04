William-Emslie Family YMCA to host pop-up vaccine clinic on Saturday

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 585 William Street. Pre-registration for New Yorkers eligible for the vaccine is required for the event.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The William-Emslie Family YMCA will host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday.

The clinic, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 585 William Street, represents a partnership between the YMCA Buffalo Niagara and the Erie County Department of Health.

Pre-registration for New Yorkers eligible for the vaccine is required for the event.

People will be screened upon entrance at the William-Emslie Family YMCA. Registration confirmation, a photo ID, proof of age, and proof of eligibility will be required by people scheduled to receive the vaccine.

More information is available at this website, or by calling (716) 858-2929.