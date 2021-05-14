When will New York decide on CDC mask guidance for fully vaccinated people?

Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, Delaware and Michigan have all lifted their mask mandates, but there's still no word from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are still waiting to see if the New York be the next state to adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest guidance and relax its masking rules.

Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, Delaware and Michigan have all lifted their mask mandates, but there's still no word from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office about whether New York will follow suit.

The new guidelines say fully vaccinated individuals don't need to wear a mask for most indoor activities.

When the CDC laid out new guidelines more than two weeks ago, that fully vaccinated people could ditch masks while outdoors, Governor Cuomo took but a few hours to say New York would fall in line with that.

However, this time it's been more than 24 hours, and no decision has been made.

At least since Thursday night's statement that only said New York State would review the latest guidelines, with no word on how fast it might adopt those guidelines. It could be like earlier this spring, when the state took weeks to review new CDC guidelines on schools, which, if adopted sooner, could have gotten kids back in their classrooms sooner.

Erie County Execuitve Mark Poloncarz is among those urging Cuomo to adopt the guidelines, and to do it quickly, "if not by this weekend than by early next week."

State Assemblyman Bill Conrad believes the governor will.

"In terms of the confidence in the governor to do so, I think he's going to do the right thing," Conrad said. "I hope he does the right thing and aligns us with the CDC."

But what if he doesn't, or at least not with the haste that would be satisfactory to state lawmakers? Are they ready to take the next step and overrule the governor?

New York State Senator Sean Ryan said: "Yeah, I don't think we're going to have to get to that point, but we're ready, willing and able to do that."

If the CDC guidance is adopted -- remember, it says vaccinated individuals can largely take off their masks indoors -- how is a business owner to tell if someone is been vaccinated or not? And to what extent can they go to find out?

