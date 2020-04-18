BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York schools are still shut down for another month, until May 15th, leaving the question of whether kids will get back to class at all this school year.

2 On Your Side talked with Niagara Falls school superintendent Mark Laurrie on Friday. He said that while extending the order every few weeks has worked so far, there needs to be a final decision by May 15 so that schools can make plans on things such as graduations and summer school.

He says kids will still advance to the next grades, and they have their whole school career to make up what they've lost here.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown seems to think that schools may be done for the year.

"I think it would be very difficult at that point," he said. "Our schools need predictability. They need to know, are they coming back or not? And I don't think anybody could tell our schools that at this point, so this is very difficult."

Several other states, including Pennsylvania, have canceled school through the summer.

