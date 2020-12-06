Who's enforcing the New York State business reopening guidelines?

The job falls to businesses themselves and local law enforcement agencies.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Phase 3 of the reopening the Western Region’s economy potentially arriving next week, more businesses have reopened or could be reopening soon.

As these enterprises invite customers back, 2 On Your Side has heard from viewers that some businesses are not strictly following guidelines.

Common complaints are about too many customers to allow for state-mandated physical distancing and people not wearing masks.

So, who is in charge of enforcing the state’s reopening guidelines?

The first responsibility falls on the business owner or management. State guidelines make them first responsible for policing customer about distancing or masks.

What if a patron does not comply and will not leave?

Then the job of enforcement falls to the local health department or law enforcement.

Keep in mind, the executive orders during the current state of emergency, have the force of law. And the penalties can be steep.

A single offense could bring a fine of $10,000. That for a business or a customer.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, chief advisor to Governor Andrew Cuomo on the reopening of the Western Region economy, tells 2 On Your Side that she’s spoken to a number of business owners who are excited and motivated over being open again.