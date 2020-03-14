WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The White House says it's now conducting temperature checks on anyone who's in close contact with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

White House spokesman Judd Deere says the move is being taken out of an abundance of caution in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Trump has had multiple direct and indirect contacts with people who have tested positive for the pandemic virus.

The White House physician has indicated that Trump's interactions were low risk and testing was not necessary.

Trump confirmed that he has taken the coronavirus test and expects results in a day or two.

RELATED: First coronavirus death reported in New York State

RELATED: House passes aid bill after Trump declares virus emergency

RELATED: After Trump's claim about screening website, Google says coronavirus 'tool' still in early stages