Coronavirus

Where to get free at-home COVID tests in Amherst

The Town of Amherst has free tests available at three locations and will also be distributing tests at local events throughout the month of May.

AMHERST, N.Y. — If you live in Amherst and are in need of some at-home COVID-19 tests for your family, the Town of Amherst is handing out free testing kits.

There are three locations where you can get your tests:

  • Amherst Clerk's Office at 5583 Main Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
  • Center for Senior Services at 370 JJ Audubon Parkway from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
  • Youth and Recreation Department on the second floor at Northtown Center, 1615 Amherst Manor Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

The town will also be at various community event to hand out tests. You can find the tests at:

  • Northwest Amherst Community Center Open House at 220 Northpointe Parkway 10 a.m. to noon May 14 and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 16
  • Amherst Police Department Community Hot Dog Cookout at 4220 Bailey Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 22

Any questions can be sent to TOAinfor@amherst.ny.us.

