LIST: Where have omicron cases been confirmed in the US?

The new COVID-19 variant was first confirmed in the U.S. on Dec. 1. Since then, it has been identified in several states.

Scientists around the world are working to learn more about the omicron variant of COVID-19.

The variant, already found in more than 20 countries, was first confirmed in the U.S. on Dec. 1. Since then, health officials in several states have confirmed their own cases of the variant.

What do we know so far?

Omicron, designated by the World Health Organization as a "variant of concern" in late November, was first reported in South Africa. Its country of origin is unclear. WHO said it is currently unknown whether the omicron variant has different symptoms or is more transmissible than other variants.

The variant appears to have been behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in South Africa's most populous province.

In the U.S., Pres. Joe Biden said the variant is a cause for concern, not panic. He renewed his call for Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots. Health officials urged Americans to keep following standard COVID-19 precautions like social distancing and wearing masks indoors.

Separately, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention broadened its recommendation for COVID-19 booster shots to include all adults because of omicron. The agency had previously approved boosters for all adults, but only recommended them for those 50 years and older or living in long-term care settings.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious-disease expert, said the COVID-19 vaccine has been proven to reduce the risk of severe illness and death. He said it is reasonable to believe it will offer protection against the omicron variant.

Where has the omicron variant been found in the U.S.?

Fauci said it was only a "matter of time" before the new variant was detected in the U.S. Health officials have now confirmed one or more cases of the variant in five states. Beyond these confirmed cases, its actual spread in the U.S. is unclear.

California

The U.S.'s first confirmed case was a person who had returned from South Africa, developed mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19. The patient was fully vaccinated but was not yet due for a booster dose. A second case was confirmed the next day in California.

Colorado

Colorado health officials announced that a woman was confirmed to have the omicron variant after a trip to several countries in southern Africa. She had traveled through the Denver International Airport. The woman was fully vaccinated against the virus but had not received a booster shot.

Hawaii

State health officials confirmed the variant Dec. 2 in an unvaccinated Hawaii resident with no recent travel history. The person, who lives on the island of Oahu, had had “mild-to-moderate” symptoms. They had previously been infected with COVID-19 a year ago.

Minnesota

Minnesota health officials said a man who had attended a New York City anime convention tested positive for COVID-19 in late November. He was later found to have the variant. The man was fully vaccinated and had gotten a booster dose earlier last month.

New York