When will Western New York begin Phase 2 of reopening process?

According to an infectious disease expert, everyone's behavior over Memorial Day weekend will be important in keeping things on track.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An infectious disease expert says Western New York could be right around the corner from opening businesses during Phase 2.

However, he says it will depend on the way everyone behaves this Memorial Day weekend.

"People are getting together and gathering, so I am a little concerned that we may have an increase in cases as a result of that," said Dr. Thomas Russo, the Chief of Infectious Disease at the University at Buffalo.

Dr. Russo says holding activities outside this weekend is ultimately better.

However, he says Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz's prediction of opening Phase 2 businesses on June 2 or 3 will depend on everyone's ability to continue following public health measures.

That includes wearing a mask and social distancing.

Poloncarz said Saturday that coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths are down in Western New York.

The number of people being discharged from Erie County hospitals is also up.

Dr. Russo says there's a reason to be optimistic about this, but it doesn't mean we're in the clear yet.

"It's not over. We have not won this with the coronavirus yet. We need to carry on with using the masks and maintaining those distances to continue to do the good job that we've been doing for the past several days and weeks," Dr. Russo said.

So when will we finally be completely in the clear?