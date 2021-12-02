When and where can new COVID-19 vaccine appointments be found?

We've heard from many of you unable to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments. We checked in with county health departments and pharmacies on new appointments.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side continues to search for the critical information many of you are asking us about: where can people get a COVID-19 vaccine?

Starting Friday major pharmacies CVS and Walgreens began vaccinating seniors only.

It's just another example of how fast Covid-19 vaccine appointments are going. On Friday morning, we found an appointment Sunday at the Walgreens on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo.

Seconds later it was gone.

We continue to hear from a lot of people trying to book an appointment through their local pharmacy. They are recommended to continue checking pharmacy websites.

On Friday, at Genesee Community College in Batavia, essential workers and seniors were being vaccinated. Next week, Genesee County anticipates receiving at least 100 doses of vaccine.

"We get our allocations over the weekend, so usually Saturday or Sunday, I'll get an email with how many doses we're going to be receiving, and those usually come in anywhere from Tuesday or Wednesday," said Paul Pettit, the public health director for Genesee and Orleans counties.

What happens to those limited vaccine appointments?

"We're going to have to continue to prioritize what the state tells us we have to, which is essential workers right now. At the health department, starting next week, we can do comorbidity with special allocations for that, and again, try to loop in our folks 65 and older as best as we can," Pettit said.

Another example of how fast #COVIDVaccine appointments are going... this morning @WGRZ found an appointment for Sunday @Walgreens on Hertel Ave. in Buffalo. Second later it was gone. Tonight, we’re taking a look at where you might be able to find an appointment. pic.twitter.com/toj2NzgVxz — Jeff Preval (@PrevalWGRZ) February 12, 2021

Many county health departments tell us they are not making new appointments until they have vaccine in hand. That's been the case for the past few weeks.

In Niagara County, officials say they expect to do 400 first dose vaccines a week from Friday.

In the meantime, the Erie County health department is still playing catchup on canceled appointments from last month, due to lack of supply, and said that it's anticipated to take the rest of the month to get through the backlog.

Starting on Monday, the state will allow people with compromised immune systems and underlying health issues to become eligible to receive the vaccine. Another group added with not enough doses to go around.

A Walgreens corporate spokesperson wrote in a statement: