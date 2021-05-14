When can Western New York really get back to normal?

Despite new CDC guidance, New York's mask mandate remains intact. A local attorney explains what a 'return to normal' could mean for WNY individuals and businesses.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks, New York State's mask mandate remains intact.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that his administration is reviewing new guidelines.

"In New York, we have always relied on the facts and the science to guide us throughout the worst of this pandemic and in our successful reopening," the governor said in a statement.

On our 2 On Your Side Town Hall, local attorney Vinny Miranda with Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman helps clarify what a "return to normal" will mean for individuals and businesses in Western New York.