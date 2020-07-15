What you need to know about contact tracing as WNY continues to open

ECDOH officials define close contact as someone who has been within 6-feet of a COVID-19 positive patient for more than 10 minutes at one time.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lately we've been hearing a lot about the importance of contact tracing, which health officials say is key to slowing the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), contact tracing is when the Department of Health interviews people with COVID-19 to identify everyone they had close contact with during the time they may have been infectious.

Contact tracers will track down those people to advise them to quarantine for 14 days and monitor their symptoms.

"It's really important to trace someone who potentially had an exposure and could potentially be at risk for developing COVID," said Jillianna Wasiura, Roswell Park's senior infection prevention and control coordinator. "So what we want to do is identify those people as quickly as we can."

Erie County Department of Health officials define close contact as someone who has been within 6 feet of a COVID-19 positive patient for more than 10 minutes at one time.

As examples, Wasiura said if you simply passed a COVID positive person in a grocery store with a mask on or had dinner at a restaurant where someone who is positive may have been, you are not considered a close contact.

ECDOH officials said contact tracers will contact all people considered to be close contacts to a patient. They will also make a public notification if a contact tracer is not able to notify someone.

"If you're with that person for greater than 10 minutes without a mask and that person was COVID positive they will take into consideration giving you a call and following up with you on getting tested or assessing your symptoms," Wasiura said.

How can you make contact tracing easier on health officials? Wasiura suggests keeping track of where you go.