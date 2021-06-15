'What NY has done is extraordinary' | Gov. Cuomo lifts state mandates after NYers hit 70% vaccination goal

The governor also announced there would be fireworks across the state Tuesday evening to celebrate New York's reopening and to thank essential workers.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that state-mandated COVID restrictions are lifted across commercial and social settings after 70% of NY adults have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

"Life if about thriving. Life is about seeing people. Life if about loving. Life is about celebrating. Life is about enjoying. Life is about interacting. And now, we get back to living in life. This state, mandates that have proven right, and correct, and brought us through this pandemic are relaxed as of today, effective immediately," said Gov. Cuomo.

Restrictions are lifted for :

sports and recreation

construction

manufacturing

trade

child care

camps

food services

office

real estate

buildings

agriculture

fishing

forestry

amusement and family entertainment

personal care services

gyms

retail

malls

movie theaters

Governor Cuomo also said, effective immediately, state-mandated COVID restrictions are lifted for:

social gatherings

capacity restrictions

health screening

cleaning and disinfection protocols

contact information for tracing

However, some safety guidelines are still in place. As per the federal CDC, mask requirements remain in effect for pre-k-12 schools, public transit and health care settings.

The governor also announced there would be fireworks across the state Tuesday evening to celebrate New York's reopening and to thank essential workers. Fireworks will be held in Niagara Falls for the Western New York region. The Falls will also be lit in blue and gold to mark the milestone.