BUFFALO, N.Y. — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many women to alter their delivery plans.

In March, hospitals across Western New York changed their delivery room policy. For many mothers, this meant only one person was allowed in the delivery room.

Dr. Steven Turkovich is the Cheif Medical Officer at Oishei Children's Hospital. He says even though adults are the population medical professionals are most concerned about, parents should still be vigilant.

Parents of children with chronic illnesses should be especially careful, Turkovich said.

"Children with diabetes, asthma, other chronic lung or heart disease could be at higher risk so you definitely wanna make sure you take more precautions for them," Turkovich said.

Turkovich also says parents should make sure to keep up their newborn's followup appointments and wash their child's hands as well as their own.

