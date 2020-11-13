What happens if Erie County goes into an Orange Zone?

If at anytime, Governor Cuomo calls for an 'Orange Zone' to be initiated, here's what will change.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following the announcement earlier this week from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo that parts of Erie County have gone into a 'Yellow Zone,''

Buf what happens if COVID-19 cases continue to rise and Erie County is upgraded to an 'Orange Zone'?

As part of the 'Yellow Zone,' houses of worship are capped at 50% capacity, businesses can remain open, indoor and outdoor dining is only a four-person maximum per table and schools can remain open with mandatory weekly testing of students and teachers/staff for in-person settings.

During a conference call held on Friday, November 13, Governor Cuomo said if numbers don't improve this weekend, following the new restrictions/guidelines, then there might be further restrictions coming next week.

"There will be no changes today [Friday, November 13] or over the weekend, there will be a joint discussion over the weekend and see where the state is on Monday," Governor Cuomo said.

But, if at anytime, Governor Cuomo calls for an 'Orange Zone' to be initiated, here's what will change:

Orange Zone — Warning Zone

Houses of Worship: 33 percent capacity, 25 people maximum

Mass Gatherings: 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor* (This is already in effect per Governor Cuomo's earlier guidelines)

Businesses: Closing high-risk non-essential businesses, such as gyms and personal care

Dining: Outdoor dining only, 4 person maximum per table

Schools: Closed, remote only

So far, there is no 'Orange Zone' for any part of the Western New York region amid COVID-19 cases surging across the community.

Effective, Friday, November 13 at 10 p.m., there will be new restrictions put in place across the state, including, bars, restaurants and gyms all now closing at 10 p.m.

Per Governor Cuomo's team, he is expected to provide an update into the state's COVID-19 progress and make an announcement at 2 p.m. You will be able to listen to that on wgrz.com.