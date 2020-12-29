Western New York region's COVID-19 positivity rate increased through the weekend

The rate went from 6.15 percent on Saturday to 6.53 percent on Monday. Despite the increase, the region still has one of the lowest positivity rates in the state.

Western New York's daily percent positive rate of COVID-19 tests has increased steadily over the past three days.

The region's rate has increased but the region still has one of the lowest rates in the state.

Western New York's rate was 6.15 percent on Saturday, 6.43 percent on Sunday, and then 6.53 percent on Monday. Out of the 11 regions defined by New York State, Western New York's rate was the seventh-highest on Monday. The WNY region includes Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Allegany counties.

The neighboring Finger Lakes region is seeing some of the highest rates of COVID-19 positive tests in the state. The Finger Lakes had the second highest daily positivity rate on Monday, at 8.66 percent.

The percentage of COVID patients in the hospital relative to the population is the highest in the Finger Lakes, at 0.08 percent.

The state continues to evaluate the capacity of hospitals as part of its COVID-19 response plan. In the western-most regions of New York State, capacities are as follows:

Western New York: 35 percent of hospital beds available, 42 percent of ICU beds available

Finger Lakes: 34 percent of hospital beds available, 30 percent of ICU beds available

Southern Tier: 45 percent of hospital beds available, 39 percent of ICU beds available

Statewide, the percent positive rate for Monday was 7.14 percent. Across the state, 7,814 people are hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 255.

On Monday, there were 788 patients newly admitted and 434 discharged across the state for the virus. Of the patients hospitalized, 1,224 are in intensive care units, and of those patients, 711 are intubated.

On Tuesday, the state announced 124 more people have died from the virus across New York State. This includes eight Erie County residents, two Genesee County residents, one Niagara County resident, and one Wyoming County resident.