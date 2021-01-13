Western New York's COVID-19 hospitalization rate increases following 6-day decline

New York State reports 518 people were in the hospital with the virus as of Monday, which is an increase of 24 people from Sunday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following a six day decline, the Western New York region's COVID-19 hospitalization rate increased Monday, according to recent data released by New York State.

New York State reports 518 people were in Western New York hospital with the virus as of Monday, which is an increase of 24 people from Sunday. This equates to .04 percent of the region's population.

At this time, 31 percent of hospital beds are available in the region.

Meanwhile, the region's seven-day average for percent of positive test results has decreased yet again on Monday, to 7.67 percent. This is a decrease from 7.83 percent on Sunday.

The updated rolling average of percent positive test results in each of the eight counties in our area can be viewed below:

Wyoming 12.8 percent

Chautauqua 12.3 percent

Allegany 11.8 percent

Genesee 9.2 percent

Orleans 9.1 percent

Niagara 9.1 percent

Cattaraugus 8.7 percent

Erie 6.6 percent

Most of those seven day averages are down, with the exception of Allegany County which is slightly up.

Today's update on the numbers:



Total COVID hospitalizations are at 8,926.



Of the 196,671 tests reported yesterday, 15,214 were positive (7.73% of total).



Sadly, there were 164 fatalities. pic.twitter.com/ZKccVBFVOB — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 12, 2021

Statewide, 196,671 test results were reported on Monday, with 15,214 coming back positive for a percent positive rate of 7.73 percent.

The governor's office reports 8,926 people are hospitalized across the state with COVID-19; an increase of 281 from the day prior. Of those hospitalized, 1,492 are in the ICU and 909 require an airway assist.

One-hundred and sixty four New Yorkers died Monday from COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, 32,007 people have died from COVID-19 across the state.

"New York is continuing to fight COVID-19 across the state by increasing our testing capacity, ensuring the hospitals have enough space, and vaccinating New Yorkers as quickly as possible," Governor Cuomo said.