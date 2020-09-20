Western New York's COVID-19 daily percent positive rate reaches 1.6% Saturday

Across New York State, 100,355 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Saturday, with 862, or 0.86 percent, coming back positive.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, Western New York's daily rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive fell to 0.9 percent from 1.2 percent on Thursday. On Saturday, that rate again went above one percent, to 1.6 percent.

Two New Yorkers died on Saturday due to the virus, neither were Western New York residents. So far, 25,427 New Yorkers have died from the virus.

On Saturday, 468 people statewide were hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those patients, 132 were in the ICU, and of those people in the ICU, 60 were intubated. Seventy-eight more people were discharged from the hospital, and 72 people were newly-admitted.