Western New Yorkers keep distance, enjoy sun at Bennett Beach

Capacity will be limited to 50 percent, and beach towels and blankets must be spaced 10 feet apart.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York leaders are reminding people that a lower number of COVID-19 cases and deaths doesn't mean the pandemic has vanished.

A number of people are concerned that social distancing is going out the window as people return to places like Bennett Beach, which recently reopened.

When 2 On Your Side stopped by Bennett Beach on Sunday, signs were in place and people seemed to be staying apart and keeping safe.

Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commissioner Troy Schinzel said lifeguards were lined up and ready for Bennett Beach's reopening on Friday.

Schinzel said that hopefully playgrounds in county parks will open sometime this week once swings are hung and new signs are installed.

He reminds parents that county workers will not be sanitizing playground equipment and encourages the use of hand sanitizer. Clubhouses and restrooms will be open starting Friday.

“Playgrounds and exercise equipment are not sanitized, so we suggest you bring your own hand sanitizer, and use at your own risk,” Schinzel said.