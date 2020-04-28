BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several of you have told 2 On Your Side you can't wait for unemployment benefits much longer and you need that money now.

Karley O'Keefe says she's been trying to get into contact with the New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) for seven weeks. After several failed phone calls and tweets, she's hoping to get the department's attention in a non-traditional way.

"I wrote out a note and we just keep faxing it through," she said.

O'Keefe got the idea from her dad.

"He said people probably don't use fax a lot anymore and we still have a fax machine. He goes that might be your way in," she said.

O'Keefe was laid off from both her jobs in the service industry and as a dancer for the Buffalo Bandits in March. After dealing with several glitches on the NYSDOL website, she was forced to call instead.

"At the end of it, it says please hold while we connect you to a representative. Three seconds later, it hangs up on you every single time," O'Keefe said.

Just last week, the NYSDOL told 2 On Your Side that call times have been significantly reduced and if you stay on the line, you will get a representative.

"I've never gotten through to anybody, not even close. It always sends me to the automated voice message which is too many people are on the line essentially, call back later," said Emily Maroney.

Maroney was laid off from her job at a gym in Niagara Falls over a month ago. All she wants are some answers.

"There's just so much uncertainty right now. It would just be nice to get a clear answer of 'we can do this' or 'we cannot do this.' I would like to know rather than counting on that money," Maroney said.

2 On Your Side reached out to the NYSDOL but still has not heard back.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also said Monday that the state doesn't have enough money to pay all the unemployment claims that have been filed so far. He is now asking the federal government to help by providing a $4 billion loan.

