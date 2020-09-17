Western New York tourism leaders to unveil recovery funding

Senator Tim Kennedy says the funding is focused on creating tourism recovery improvement districts.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Senator Tim Kennedy joined tourism leaders from around Western New York to unveil funding aimed at helping tourism industries who have suffered around the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Travel Association estimates the travel industry will lose about $505 billion through the end up the pandemic.

Kennedy says the funding is focused on creating tourism recovery improvement districts. The money would go toward promoting the destination to attract visitors to those tourism businesses.