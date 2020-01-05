BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday morning that schools will remained closed throughout the state for the rest of the school year with distance learning remaining in place.

When kids go back to school, it'll be a lot different. Friday, superintendents talked about temperature checks, social distancing, and making sure schools have enough personal protective equipment, but a lot has to happen before anyone's going back to school.

"We're going to have to have the schools remain closed for the rest of the year. We're going to continue the distance learning programs," Cuomo said.

Governor Cuomo says a decision on summer school will happen by the end of this month. And right now, districts have to come up with plans on how to eventually reopen, whenever that is.

Superintendent Mark Laurrie in Niagara Falls is already on that. He wasn't surprised at all by the Governor's decision.

“It's not only PPE, and masks, and temperatures, but how do you socially distance a gym class? How do you socially distance the lunchroom? Do you still have a lunchroom? Do you still have assemblies? Do you have fall sports? We need to look at every facet, any aspect of schooling, and have alternate plans, not one, multiple alternate plans," Laurrie said.

"And this just sounds like it's going to look much different from when you and I were in school," 2 On Your Side’s Kelly Dudzik said.

"I would really hope and pray that we could get back to the good things we were doing, but I think that's an unrealistic expectation. And I know the health officials and health professionals are working as fast as they can, but until there's some sort of an immunization against this, this is the way it's going to be, and we have increased our technology skill proficiency in this district 100 fold in a very short period of time, so we're adaptable and nimble enough to meet the challenge," Laurrie said.

School districts were anticipating this and have already been coming up with ways to make learning safer for everyone when school does start up again.

For Buffalo Public Schools, Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash says if schools reopen in September, everyone would have to be tested and temperature checks would happen at the door, which could push class start times later, and lots of PPE would have to be available.

There's also the question of how to pay for all of this.

"Facing those budget shortfalls, how realistic is it that you could do smaller class sizes? And how realistic is it that you could hire more nurses and more staff to take care of all those new measures that would have to be in place in order to make it safe for kids to go back to school?" Dudzik said.

According to Dr. Cash: "I have to see what the shortfall is going to be exactly, that hasn't come out yet. We got the first round of shortfall, which was an $89.6 million deficit that we had to close, and we have closed that at this time just to get something into the city and the fiscal authority as we are required to do by law. But, we're going to have to take something away from the left side of the equation to put more into the right side of the equation for any of this to work. And, it's not very realistic that we'll have enough resources to significantly reduce class size. We had already reduced class size over the last five years in our pre-K through grade three continuum. And now, with this first round of budget cuts from the state, we've already had to take a big bite out of that. So, it's going to be a big challenge."

Added Laurrie: "The difficult part is the two-way communication, kids giving the information back to their teacher, and their teacher being able to give them feedback. That's the biggest challenge with distance learning. How can you give, you can get individual attention and feedback? But how could you do it in real time and keep up with all that? So, we'll be there. We'll be there. We have to be positive and steadfast, but we'll be there."

Dr. Cash says now, a lot of attention has to be paid to defining and improving the district's remote learning capacity. Buffalo Schools are in the process of getting Wi-Fi hot spots to students. Children in grades 3 through 8 who need them will get them sometime this month.

"We've never done this before. We needed to get it into the homes of every child and every family and that takes time. We've had a lot of generous benefactors to try to help us with that offer money, offer resources to close the digital divide. We will continue to work on that, but we will be ready as long as the health community, the public health community is ready, as full partners with us to reopen," Dr. Cash said.

Meal delivery services in Niagara Falls will continue. More than 175,000 meals have been delivered in 34 days.

