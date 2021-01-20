Western New York region sees two-day increase of COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized in the Western New York region increased by two on Monday to 506.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The number of COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized in the Western New York region increased by two on Monday to 506, which equates to .04 percent of the area's population. It’s the second consecutive day of a small increase.

At this time, 32 percent of hospital beds in the region are available.

The current seven day rolling average for the percent of positive test results for each of the eight counties in our area can be viewed below.

Wyoming 11.1 percent

Chautauqua 10.4 percent

Niagara 8.1 percent

Genesee 7.4 percent

Orleans 7.2 percent

Cattaraugus 7.1 percent

Allegany 7 percent

Erie 6.5 percent

The average in Erie County did increase from 6.3 percent to 6.5 percent on Monday, but it remains down compared to one week ago.

In terms of the region's percent positive rate, the Western New York region did see a slight increase from Sunday to Monday. The percent positive rate fluctuated from 6.46 percent on Sunday to 6.55 percent on Monday.

Meanwhile, the statewide percent positivity rate was 7.06 percent. The state reports 177,269 tests were reported on Monday with 12,512 coming back positive.

Statewide, 9,236 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those hospitalized, 1,614 are in the ICU, with 1,049 requiring intubation.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths also increased on Monday by 167, bringing the total number of deaths reported in New York State to 33,224.