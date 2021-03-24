WNY region sees 3-day increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

The state reports that 163 people were hospitalized in the region on Tuesday, which equates to roughly .01 percent of Western New York's population.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office provided an update Wednesday regarding New York State's progress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on the latest data from the state, the Western New York region saw an increase Tuesday, in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19. The region also continues to see an increase in its percent positive rate.

The state reports that 163 people were hospitalized in the region on Tuesday, which equates to roughly .01 percent of Western New York's population. That’s an increase of three from the day prior, and the third consecutive day of an increase.

At this time, 39 percent of hospital beds would be available in the region within seven days under a "surge plan."

Meanwhile, the region's percent positive rate continues to increase. Western New York's percent positive rate increased from 2.38 percent on Sunday, to 2.48 percent on Monday and landed at 2.51 percent on Tuesday.

The current rolling average of percent positive rates in each of the eight counties in our area can be viewed below:

Erie 3.7 percent

Wyoming 3.2 percent

Genesee 2.9 percent

Niagara 2.7 percent

Cattaraugus 2.5 percent

Orleans 2.4 percent

Chautauqua 1.9 percent

Allegany 0.7 percent

Statewide, 207,496 total tests were reported to New York State on Tuesday. Of those tests, 7,278 came back positive for a percent positive rate of 3.51 percent. Currently the statewide seven day average percent positive rate is slightly lower at 3.34 percent.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across New York State decreased Tuesday, to 4,641. That number is down 40 from the day prior. Of those hospitalized, 918 were in the ICU, and 596 of which required intubation.

The state reports that 71 New Yorkers died from the virus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of coronavirus related deaths in New York State to 40,096.