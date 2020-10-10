WNY region reports 1.4% of COVID-19 tests came back positive Friday

According to the governor's office, COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU patients, and people intubated increased across the state on Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo released the latest data regarding COVID-19 in New York State on Saturday morning.

According to New York State, the Western New York region's daily percent positive rate of COVID-19 tests decreased Thursday, then increased on Friday. On Wednesday, the percent positive rate for Western New York was 1.4 percent, on Thursday it was 1.3 percent, and on Friday the percent positive rate went back to 1.4 percent.

During a conference call with reporters on Friday, Cuomo had expressed his concerns about COVID-19 in the Western New York region. However, areas downstate are seeing a much higher increase.

These areas have been labeled as "red-zone focus areas" and are located within Brooklyn (Kings), Queens, Rockland and Orange counties.

These areas, identified under the Cluster Action Initiative, make up 2.8 percent of the state population but are accounting for 18 percent of all positive tests this week, according to the governor's office.

The governor's office also shared updated information about hospitalizations statewide.

Since Friday, patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has risen by 47 people to 826. There are 142 people who were newly admitted to hospitals and 82 who were discharged since Friday. Of the patients in hospitals, 179 were in ICUs, which is up by 11. In the ICUs, 81 patients are intubated, which increased by three Friday.

Additionally, eight New Yorkers have died from the virus in the past day, including one Erie County resident, according to the governor's office. During the pandemic, 25,569 people in New York have died from the virus.

