Western New York region still has the highest COVID-19 infection rate in New York State

The state's percent positive rate increased to 4.27 percent on Saturday. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says this is the highest the infection rate has been since May.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided an update Sunday afternoon on New York State's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor says New York State is doing "really well" compared to other states in the United States, adding that the number of tests New York is conducting is "astronomical."

"If you look at New York relative only to New York, you see the numbers going up — not as fast as in other states, but the numbers are going up. It's nice that we're doing better in a national and global context, but it's irrelevant to one extent because we have to deal with the issues that we have here in New York relative to New York," Cuomo said.

The New York State Department of Health reports that of the 157,320 COVID-19 tests which were reported on Saturday, 6,723 came back positive for a percent positive rate of 4.27 percent. This number includes the Yellow, Orange and Red focus zones across the state.

According to the governor, this is the highest the infection rate has been since May. Cuomo also stressed that he believes the infection rate will continue to increase throughout the holiday season.

"This is a new phase for COVID — call it the winter phase or the holiday phase or the surge upon surge phase — and we are spending this weekend talking to health officials and local governments about the plan for that next phase," Cuomo said.

The governor says the Western New York region continues to have the highest seven-day average percent positive rate in the state, reporting 6.69 percent on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the state reports that 3,372 people were hospitalized on Saturday; of those people, 677 people were in the ICU and 326 people were on a ventilator.

Fifty-five people died from COVID-19 on Saturday, including 16 people in Western New York. There were 14 Erie County residents, one Allegany County resident, and one Wyoming County resident who died from the virus on Saturday.