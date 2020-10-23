Western New York Region COVID-19 positivity rate for Thursday: 1.4%

Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated that the statewide positivity rate for Thursday was 1.15%

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic late Friday afternoon.

In a news release, Governor Cuomo stated that the statewide positivity rate for Thursday was 1.15%.

"The experts told us we would see infection rates increase through the fall, and we've seen that as cases rise again across the nation. In New York, we are attacking micro-clusters where we see them, and that will be our strategy through this season as we see micro-clusters come and go," the governor said in the release.

The positivity rate in the red zone/mico-cluster areas for Thursday was 2.31%.

For Thursday, Governor Cuomo shared that the COVID-19 positive rate for the Western New York region was 1.4%. Over the past three days, the positive rate in the region has been above 1%.

Tuesday: 2.0%

Wednesday: 1.5%

Thursday: 1.4%

The Western New York Region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

"Our progress is thanks to the New Yorkers who rose to the occasion and came together like no other community. Protecting that progress is going to depend on all of us keeping up that good work to wear our masks, wash our hands, remain socially distant, and stay New York Tough," Cuomo said in the release.

For Thursday, the state reported 11 deaths.