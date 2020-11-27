Western New York region COVID-19 positive rate exceeds 8 percent on Thanksgiving Day

Western New York region's 7-day rolling average percent is now 6.28 percent, which is also the highest in the state.

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo released an update into the state's COVID-19 numbers from Thanksgiving Day.

In the update, the Western New York region had the highest COVID-19 positive rate in the state with 8.1 percent. The region's seven-day rolling average percent is now 6.28 percent, which is also the highest in the state.

The Erie County Orange Zone had a seven-day 7.07 percent positivity rate on Thanksgiving Day and the Erie County Yellow Zone had a seven-day 6.93 percent positivity rate on Thanksgiving Day.

The Niagara County Yellow Zone had a seven-day 6.90 percent positive rate reported on Thursday.

New York State additionally reported that Erie County had 862 new positive COVID-19 cases reported to the state on Thursday. While Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz stated that the county had 622 new positive COVID-19 cases reported to the county on Thursday.

The state also reports that there were six new COVID-19 related deaths in Erie County, which was the highest in the state for Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the WNY region hit 355 on Thursday. That number is up 5 from the day before (Wednesday, November 25).

Governor Cuomo also announced that 219,442 COVID-19 test results were reported to the state on Thursday, which is a record high for the second straight day.

The statewide positivity rate for Thursday was 3.72 percent.

"All the global experts say the same thing: This virus has phases, and as the phase changes your plan should change. We're seeing an increase with the numbers across the country and within our own state. It started with the fall, and it's going to continue and probably worsen in the winter," Governor Cuomo said in a release.

"As we go through the holidays and winter months, it's going to be more imperative than ever for New Yorkers to wear their masks, wash their hands, avoid gatherings large and small, and stay New York Tough."