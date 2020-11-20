Western New York reaches record high in daily hospitalizations

Doctors warn the continued rise in COVID-19 cases will put a serous strain on the health care system, yet again. Are hospitals ready for another surge?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York set a record, and it's not a good one. This week the region surpassed the number of daily hospitalizations, dating back to May.

This week the number of daily hospitalizations in the region peaked at 233, a continued cause of concern for Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Thursday afternoon the County Executive shared yet another update on increasing COVID-19 cases across the region.

"We started to see this rapid increase in the last couple weeks of October, now we're starting to see the rapid increase in hospitalizations," he says.

As more people test positive, more people are in need of care, no surprise.

Concern then turns to the health care system and our local hospitals: Are they ready for another surge?

Dr. Michael Mineo is the Chief Medical Officer at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and says given the trend in cases, it's no surprise that hospitals are starting to get busier.

"We've been prepared for this," Dr. Mineo says.

Preparation, he says, has been the differentiating factor in how hospitals are managing high case loads this wave.

"Now we have adequate (personal protection equipment), we've got gowns, we've got face masks, N95s," he said.

Dr. David Pierce is the Vice-President and Chief Medical Officer at Buffalo General Hospital, and he says his team is also ready, though it's not something they necessarily wanted to be ready for.

"We knew this would becoming. We hoped it wouldn't, but we prepared as if it was coming," Dr. Pierce says.

Buffalo General has also been working tirelessly to reconstruct their hospital system in response to the first wave of COVID-19 back in the spring, like Suburban and a majority of hospitals in the area.

As a result of intense planning and preparation, despite rising numbers, Dr. Pierce says, his team is feeling much more confident these days.

"We have developed a very good rhythm in how we intake people into the hospital, triage them into safe areas, and take care of them," he says.

In addition to more PPE, space, beds, and preparation, both doctors say knowledge is power in situations like these.

Access to ongoing research is helping hospitals by giving them a true sense of what they're dealing with ahead of time. This makes it possible, Dr. Pierce says, to offer the best service possible.

"As a team we've come together extremely well and I'm very proud of the way we've executed the plan," Dr. Pierce said.