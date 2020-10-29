WNY positive rate highest in state again; record high COVID-19 tests reported

The state says 140 new cases were reported in Erie County on Wednesday. There were 205 positive tests out of 8,226 test results in the Western New York region.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided an update on the state's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.

Governor Cuomo announced that the state reported 168,353 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, which is a new record high.

"COVID-19 has had untold impacts on New Yorkers' physical and mental health, and it's critical that everyone stays vigilant as we move into the winter and COVID fatigue sets in. New York continues to closely monitor the data and increase its testing capacity to new highs, one of which we've achieved today," Governor Cuomo said in a press release.

Governor Cuomo shared that the statewide COVID-19 positivity rate for Wednesday was 1.48 percent.

According to data from the New York State Department of Health, the positive rate for the Western New York region on Wednesday was once again the highest in the state with 2.5 percent.

There were 205 positive tests out of 8,226 test results in the Western New York region. Of the positive tests, 140 were in Erie County. The county is now averaging eight new cases per 100,000 residents.

The three counties that border Pennsylvania accounted for another 52 positives. The current seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 in those three counties is 13. The rolling average of the percent positive in the region is now 1.7%.

The total number of people hospitalized with the virus in the region increased to 94 on Wednesday."

Below is the three day positive rate for the region:

Monday: 2.6%

Tuesday: 1.9%

Wednesday: 2.5%

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.