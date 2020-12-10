'Western New York is better than it has been,' Governor Cuomo says regarding COVID-19 infection rate

Given this is a holiday weekend, Governor Andrew Cuomo said that these numbers should be taken with a grain of salt.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update on the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic during a conference call Monday afternoon.

Governor Cuomo shared that the COVID-19 infection rate in the state for Sunday was 1.05 percent. The hotspot infection rate was 3.7 percent. Combined, the state and the hotspot rate was 1.1 percent for Sunday.

During a briefing last week, the governor said clusters are starting to form across the state. And during a conference call Sunday, the governor specifically mentioned current clusters in "Red Zone focus areas" in parts of Queens and Brooklyn as well as Orange, Rockland, and Nassau counties.

Given this is a holiday weekend, Cuomo said that these numbers should be taken with a grain of salt.

For the Western New York region, the infection rate for Sunday was 1.1 percent.

"Western New York is better than it has been, but we would like to see it [COVID-19 infection rate] at 1 percent," Cuomo said during the call.

The Western New York Region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.